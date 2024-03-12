Risk-Taking Investors May Find Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) Worth A Gamble.

In today’s recent session, 1.98 million shares of the Pinterest Inc (NYSE:PINS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.01. Most recently the company’s share price was $34.83, and it changed around $0.49 or 1.44% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $23.65B. PINS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $41.60, offering almost -19.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $20.60, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 40.86% since then. We note from Pinterest Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.19 million.

Pinterest Inc (NYSE:PINS) trade information

Instantly PINS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.44% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -5.95% year-to-date, but still down -2.40% over the last five days. On the other hand, Pinterest Inc (NYSE:PINS) is -5.52% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 24.24 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.81 day(s).