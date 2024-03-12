Risk-Taking Investors May Find Compass Inc (NYSE: COMP) Worth A Gamble.

In the last trading session, 4.04 million shares of the Compass Inc (NYSE:COMP) were traded, and its beta was 2.93. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.64, and it changed around -$0.1 or -2.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.76B. COMP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.49, offering almost -23.35% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.82, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 50.0% since then. We note from Compass Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.01 million.

Compass Inc (NYSE:COMP) trade information

Instantly COMP has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.67% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -3.19% year-to-date, but still down -1.89% over the last five days. On the other hand, Compass Inc (NYSE:COMP) is -3.19% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 18.97 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.91 day(s).