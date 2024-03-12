Risk-Takers Will Like Graphite Bio Inc (NASDAQ: GRPH).

In the last trading session, 4.84 million shares of the Graphite Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GRPH) were traded, and its beta was 0.20. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.73, and it changed around $0.59 or 18.79% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $217.24M. GRPH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.53, offering almost 5.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.01, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 46.11% since then. We note from Graphite Bio Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 157.21K.

Graphite Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GRPH) trade information

Instantly GRPH has showed a green trend with a performance of 18.79% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 42.37% year-to-date, but still up 12.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, Graphite Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GRPH) is 23.51% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.74 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.62 day(s).