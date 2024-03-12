Risk-Takers Will Like Graphite Bio Inc (NASDAQ: GRPH).

In the last trading session, 4.84 million shares of the Graphite Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GRPH) were traded, and its beta was 0.20. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.73, and it changed around $0.59 or 18.79% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $217.24M. GRPH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.53, offering almost 5.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.01, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 46.11% since then. We note from Graphite Bio Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 157.21K.
Graphite Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GRPH) trade information
Instantly GRPH has showed a green trend with a performance of 18.79% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 42.37% year-to-date, but still up 12.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, Graphite Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GRPH) is 23.51% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.74 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.62 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 6.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GRPH is forecast to be at a low of $2 and a high of $7.
Graphite Bio Inc (GRPH) estimates and forecasts
Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 74.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 89.70% in the next quarter.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -482.42%.
GRPH Dividends
Graphite Bio Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.
Graphite Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GRPH)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.18% of Graphite Bio Inc shares, and 84.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.96%. Graphite Bio Inc stock is held by 98 institutions, with EcoR1 Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 14.73% of the shares, which is about 8.54 million shares worth $22.2 million.
Samsara BioCapital, LLC, with 14.59% or 8.46 million shares worth $21.99 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.97 million shares worth $2.52 million, making up 1.67% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.53 million shares worth around $1.17 million, which represents about 0.91% of the total shares outstanding.