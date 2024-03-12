Renalytix Plc ADR (NASDAQ: RNLX) In 2024: Reward Or Shame To Investors?

In today’s recent session, 0.84 million shares of the Renalytix Plc ADR (NASDAQ:RNLX) have been traded, and its beta is 3.10. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.91, and it changed around -$0.23 or -20.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $45.52M. RNLX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.04, offering almost -343.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.24, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 73.63% since then. We note from Renalytix Plc ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.95 million.
Renalytix Plc ADR (NASDAQ:RNLX) trade information
Instantly RNLX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -20.10% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 133.56% year-to-date, but still down -30.47% over the last five days. On the other hand, Renalytix Plc ADR (NASDAQ:RNLX) is 139.02% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.27 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.15 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 81.8% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RNLX is forecast to be at a low of $5 and a high of $5.
Renalytix Plc ADR (RNLX) estimates and forecasts
Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 75.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 70.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.80%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $950k in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Renalytix Plc ADR to make $1.45 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $724k and $518k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 31.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 179.90%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -134.94%.
RNLX Dividends
Renalytix Plc ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.
Renalytix Plc ADR (NASDAQ:RNLX)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.75% of Renalytix Plc ADR shares, and 10.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.79%. Renalytix Plc ADR stock is held by 36 institutions, with Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 2.16% of the shares, which is about 1.03 million shares worth $3.0 million.
Pinnacle Associates, Ltd., with 1.77% or 0.84 million shares worth $2.45 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Small Cap Stock Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 13296.0 shares worth $38558.0, making up 0.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 4865.0 shares worth around $11821.0, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.