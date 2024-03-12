Relay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RLAY): A Suicide Machine Or A Millionaire’s Dream?

In the last trading session, 1.38 million shares of the Relay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RLAY) were traded, and its beta was 1.66. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.50, and it changed around -$0.82 or -7.95% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.25B. RLAY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.23, offering almost -102.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.95, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 37.37% since then. We note from Relay Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.02 million.

Relay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RLAY) trade information

Instantly RLAY has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.95% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -13.71% year-to-date, but still down -6.40% over the last five days. On the other hand, Relay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RLAY) is 6.86% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.81 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.3 day(s).