Ranpak Holdings Corp (NYSE: PACK): Stock Forecast For 2024 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In today’s recent session, 4.25 million shares of the Ranpak Holdings Corp (NYSE:PACK) have been traded, and its beta is 2.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.03, and it changed around $1.66 or 37.94% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $497.96M. PACK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.17, offering almost -18.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.63, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 56.38% since then. We note from Ranpak Holdings Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 466.06K.

Ranpak Holdings Corp (NYSE:PACK) trade information

Instantly PACK has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 37.94% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 3.57% year-to-date, but still up 37.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ranpak Holdings Corp (NYSE:PACK) is 29.35% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.28 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.59 day(s).