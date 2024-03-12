QURE Stock Forecast 2024: uniQure N.V. Remains Weak With A Upside Of 3.11%

In the last trading session, 1.24 million shares of the uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) were traded, and its beta was 0.96. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.14, and it changed around -$0.08 or -1.53% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $245.90M. QURE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.48, offering almost -337.35% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.98, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 3.11% since then. We note from uniQure N.V.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.13 million.

uniQure N.V. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.69. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended QURE as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. uniQure N.V. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.33 for the current quarter.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) trade information

Instantly QURE has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.53% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -24.08% year-to-date, but still down -0.39% over the last five days. On the other hand, uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) is -6.03% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.27 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.45 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $53.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 90.42% from its current value. Analyst projections state that QURE is forecast to be at a low of $34 and a high of $62.

uniQure N.V. (QURE) estimates and forecasts

uniQure N.V. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -35.18 percent over the past six months and at a 32.46% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 18.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 10.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 286.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.02 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect uniQure N.V. to make $7.6 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $28.25 million and $207.71 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -82.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -96.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -22.59%.

QURE Dividends

uniQure N.V.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 07 and May 13.

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.88% of uniQure N.V. shares, and 81.67% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 90.63%. uniQure N.V. stock is held by 194 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 10.34% of the shares, which is about 4.94 million shares worth $56.67 million.

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC, with 5.96% or 2.85 million shares worth $32.65 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Delaware Group Equity Fds IV-Delaware Healthcare Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 1.67 million shares worth $14.54 million, making up 3.49% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Delaware Group Equity Fds IV-Delaware Healthcare Fund held roughly 0.71 million shares worth around $8.09 million, which represents about 1.48% of the total shares outstanding.