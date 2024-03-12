QuantumScape Corp (NYSE: QS) Stock: Does It Mean Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 4.26 million shares of the QuantumScape Corp (NYSE:QS) were traded, and its beta was 4.80. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.04, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.99B. QS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.86, offering almost -129.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.99, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.38% since then. We note from QuantumScape Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.33 million.

QuantumScape Corp (NYSE:QS) trade information

The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -13.09% year-to-date, but still down -1.63% over the last five days. On the other hand, QuantumScape Corp (NYSE:QS) is -19.47% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 57.54 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.34 day(s).