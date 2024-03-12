Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ: POLA) Could Post Excellent Profits?

In today’s recent session, 0.43 million shares of the Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA) have been traded, and its beta is 0.78. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.42, and it changed around $0.01 or 3.37% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.42M. POLA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.88, offering almost -347.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.32, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 23.81% since then. We note from Polar Power Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 76020.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 106.05K.

Polar Power Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended POLA as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Polar Power Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.