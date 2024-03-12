PDD Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ: PDD) Could Soon Experience A Sharp Increase In Its Share Price.

In today’s recent session, 3.69 million shares of the PDD Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ:PDD) have been traded, and its beta is 0.68. Most recently the company’s share price was $116.47, and it changed around $4.58 or 4.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $154.75B. PDD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $152.99, offering almost -31.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $59.67, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 48.77% since then. We note from PDD Holdings Inc ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.22 million.

PDD Holdings Inc ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 1.28. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended PDD as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. PDD Holdings Inc ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $1.62 for the current quarter.

PDD Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ:PDD) trade information

Instantly PDD has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.10% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -20.39% year-to-date, but still down -4.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, PDD Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ:PDD) is -8.63% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 23.3 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.97 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $103.14, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -12.92% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PDD is forecast to be at a low of $54.7 and a high of $180.

PDD Holdings Inc ADR (PDD) estimates and forecasts

PDD Holdings Inc ADR share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 19.58 percent over the past six months and at a 41.46% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 36.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 3.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 82.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 19 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $11.17 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect PDD Holdings Inc ADR to make $9.75 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.68 billion and $4.45 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 96.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 119.20%.

PDD Holdings Inc ADR earnings are expected to increase by 49.51% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 27.80% per year for the next five years.

PDD Dividends

PDD Holdings Inc ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 18 and March 22.

PDD Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ:PDD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of PDD Holdings Inc ADR shares, and 31.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 31.69%. PDD Holdings Inc ADR stock is held by 994 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 2.28% of the shares, which is about 31.17 million shares worth $2.15 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.76% or 24.14 million shares worth $1.67 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 10.35 million shares worth $1.02 billion, making up 0.76% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held roughly 6.04 million shares worth around $542.2 million, which represents about 0.44% of the total shares outstanding.