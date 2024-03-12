Origin Materials Inc (NASDAQ: ORGN): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.32 million shares of the Origin Materials Inc (NASDAQ:ORGN) were traded, and its beta was 1.18. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.58, and it changed around -$0.03 or -5.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $84.39M. ORGN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.04, offering almost -768.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.48, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.24% since then. We note from Origin Materials Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.61 million.

Origin Materials Inc (NASDAQ:ORGN) trade information

Instantly ORGN has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.20% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -30.84% year-to-date, but still down -3.95% over the last five days. On the other hand, Origin Materials Inc (NASDAQ:ORGN) is 10.74% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.65 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.49 day(s).