OppFi Inc (NYSE: OPFI): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In the last trading session, 1.07 million shares of the OppFi Inc (NYSE:OPFI) were traded, and its beta was 1.29. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.56, and it changed around -$0.34 or -11.72% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $283.32M. OPFI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.34, offering almost -108.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.70, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.59% since then. We note from OppFi Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 377.57K.

OppFi Inc (NYSE:OPFI) trade information

Instantly OPFI has showed a red trend with a performance of -11.72% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -50.00% year-to-date, but still down -25.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, OppFi Inc (NYSE:OPFI) is -20.99% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.9 day(s).