Opera Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: OPRA) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 2.08 million shares of the Opera Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:OPRA) were traded, and its beta was 0.76. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.41, and it changed around -$0.2 or -1.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.35B. OPRA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.58, offering almost -85.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.17, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 46.98% since then. We note from Opera Ltd ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 998.14K.

Opera Ltd ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended OPRA as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Opera Ltd ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Opera Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:OPRA) trade information

Instantly OPRA has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.28% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 16.48% year-to-date, but still up 10.15% over the last five days. On the other hand, Opera Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:OPRA) is 40.35% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.1 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.44 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -71.22% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OPRA is forecast to be at a low of $9 and a high of $9.

Opera Ltd ADR (OPRA) estimates and forecasts

Opera Ltd ADR share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 10.23 percent over the past six months and at a -60.75% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 21.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -7.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 26.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 15.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $100.15 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Opera Ltd ADR to make $107.88 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $87.13 million and $94.13 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 14.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 14.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 40.58%.

OPRA Dividends

Opera Ltd ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 25 and April 29. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 5.19 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.80. It is important to note, however, that the 5.19% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Opera Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:OPRA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.35% of Opera Ltd ADR shares, and 10.83% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.98%. Opera Ltd ADR stock is held by 124 institutions, with Greenhouse Funds, LLLP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 2.45% of the shares, which is about 2.21 million shares worth $43.84 million.

Marshall Wace LLP, with 1.64% or 1.48 million shares worth $29.36 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd and TIFF Multi-Asset Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2023. The former held 0.35 million shares worth $5.54 million, making up 0.39% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, TIFF Multi-Asset Fund held roughly 85780.0 shares worth around $1.7 million, which represents about 0.10% of the total shares outstanding.