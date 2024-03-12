OneSpan Inc (NASDAQ: OSPN): Stock Forecast For 2024 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In the last trading session, 1.07 million shares of the OneSpan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) were traded, and its beta was 0.77. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.59, and it changed around -$1.41 or -12.82% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $362.41M. OSPN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.15, offering almost -99.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.64, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.33% since then. We note from OneSpan Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 527.62K.

OneSpan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) trade information

Instantly OSPN has showed a red trend with a performance of -12.82% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -10.54% year-to-date, but still down -1.54% over the last five days. On the other hand, OneSpan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) is -6.71% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.28 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.43 day(s).