OneSpan Inc (NASDAQ: OSPN): Stock Forecast For 2024 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In the last trading session, 1.07 million shares of the OneSpan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) were traded, and its beta was 0.77. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.59, and it changed around -$1.41 or -12.82% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $362.41M. OSPN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.15, offering almost -99.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.64, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.33% since then. We note from OneSpan Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 527.62K.
OneSpan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) trade information
Instantly OSPN has showed a red trend with a performance of -12.82% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -10.54% year-to-date, but still down -1.54% over the last five days. On the other hand, OneSpan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) is -6.71% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.28 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.43 day(s).
OneSpan Inc (OSPN) estimates and forecasts
Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 255.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 194.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.70%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $56 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect OneSpan Inc to make $58.09 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $57.61 million and $55.73 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -2.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 4.20%.
OSPN Dividends
OneSpan Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 06.
OneSpan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.73% of OneSpan Inc shares, and 87.40% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.71%. OneSpan Inc stock is held by 214 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 15.82% of the shares, which is about 6.32 million shares worth $93.85 million.
Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC, with 8.70% or 3.48 million shares worth $51.59 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Cybersecurity ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 2.43 million shares worth $26.14 million, making up 6.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Cybersecurity ETF held roughly 1.28 million shares worth around $13.75 million, which represents about 3.20% of the total shares outstanding.