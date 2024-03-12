Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 2.94 million shares of the Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) were traded, and its beta was 2.27. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.87, and it changed around -$0.05 or -2.60% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.24B. OLPX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.30, offering almost -129.95% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.35, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.81% since then. We note from Olaplex Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.95 million.

Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) trade information

Instantly OLPX has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.60% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -26.38% year-to-date, but still up 2.19% over the last five days. On the other hand, Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) is -17.62% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.45 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.16 day(s).