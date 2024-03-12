Nutex Health Inc (NASDAQ: NUTX) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In the last trading session, 2.29 million shares of the Nutex Health Inc (NASDAQ:NUTX) were traded, and its beta was 0.47. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.10, and it changed around $0.0 or 3.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $77.50M. NUTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.49, offering almost -1390.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.10. We note from Nutex Health Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.70 million.

Nutex Health Inc (NASDAQ:NUTX) trade information

Instantly NUTX has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.28% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -42.22% year-to-date, but still down -8.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nutex Health Inc (NASDAQ:NUTX) is -5.63% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.5 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.16 day(s).