Novo Nordisk ADR (NYSE: NVO) Surprised Bears With Its Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 1.67 million shares of the Novo Nordisk ADR (NYSE:NVO) have been traded, and its beta is 0.41. Most recently the company’s share price was $133.36, and it changed around $2.12 or 1.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $451.21B. NVO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $138.28, offering almost -3.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $67.66, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 49.27% since then. We note from Novo Nordisk ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.07 million.

Novo Nordisk ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended NVO as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Novo Nordisk ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $0.79 for the current quarter.

Novo Nordisk ADR (NYSE:NVO) trade information

Instantly NVO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.62% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 28.91% year-to-date, but still up 6.99% over the last five days. On the other hand, Novo Nordisk ADR (NYSE:NVO) is 10.03% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.67 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.88 day(s).

Novo Nordisk ADR (NVO) estimates and forecasts

Novo Nordisk ADR share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 33.67 percent over the past six months and at a 24.44% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 23.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 27.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 23.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $9.7 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Novo Nordisk ADR to make $10.08 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $7.59 billion and $7.97 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 27.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 26.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.48%. Novo Nordisk ADR earnings are expected to increase by 25.06% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 2.80% per year for the next five years.

NVO Dividends

Novo Nordisk ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.77 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.03. It is important to note, however, that the 0.77% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Novo Nordisk ADR (NYSE:NVO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Novo Nordisk ADR shares, and 9.28% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.28%. Novo Nordisk ADR stock is held by 1,684 institutions, with Jennison Associates LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.68% of the shares, which is about 23.38 million shares worth $1.89 billion.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.55% or 18.74 million shares worth $1.52 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund and Washington Mutual Investors Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 5.93 million shares worth $477.51 million, making up 0.17% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Washington Mutual Investors Fund held roughly 3.44 million shares worth around $313.26 million, which represents about 0.10% of the total shares outstanding.