Novagold Resources Inc. (AMEX: NG) Stock Forecast: Bullish Signals Pointing To $5.25 In 2024

In the last trading session, 1.77 million shares of the Novagold Resources Inc. (AMEX:NG) were traded, and its beta was 1.03. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.65, and it changed around $0.1 or 3.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $886.08M. NG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.68, offering almost -152.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.22, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.23% since then. We note from Novagold Resources Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.46 million.

Novagold Resources Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.67. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended NG as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Novagold Resources Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.02 for the current quarter.