Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH) Stock Forecast 2024: $37 Per Share With Bullish Signs

In today’s recent session, 1.81 million shares of the Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH) have been traded, and its beta is 2.59. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.41, and it changed around -$0.39 or -1.97% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.26B. NCLH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.75, offering almost -17.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.15, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 37.4% since then. We note from Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 17.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.11 million.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.53. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 10 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended NCLH as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd is expected to report earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH) trade information

Instantly NCLH has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.97% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -3.14% year-to-date, but still down -1.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH) is 18.21% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 39.83 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.84 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.77, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 14.76% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NCLH is forecast to be at a low of $11.5 and a high of $37.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) estimates and forecasts

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 16.51 percent over the past six months and at a 67.14% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 136.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 6.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 9.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.25 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd to make $2.37 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 23.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -38.02%.

NCLH Dividends

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 29 and May 03.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.76% of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd shares, and 70.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 70.97%. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd stock is held by 720 institutions, with Capital Research Global Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 13.40% of the shares, which is about 57.05 million shares worth $1.11 billion.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 11.56% or 49.22 million shares worth $956.36 million as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Investment Company Of America and Growth Fund Of America Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2023. The former held 27.65 million shares worth $537.32 million, making up 6.50% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held roughly 25.66 million shares worth around $498.72 million, which represents about 6.03% of the total shares outstanding.