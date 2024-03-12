NIO Inc ADR (NYSE: NIO) Stock: Can It Surge Further?

In the last trading session, 63.77 million shares of the NIO Inc ADR (NYSE:NIO) were traded, and its beta was 1.96. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.10, and it changed around $0.3 or 5.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.58B. NIO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.18, offering almost -165.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.78, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.64% since then. We note from NIO Inc ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 62.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 64.51 million.

NIO Inc ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 1.86. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended NIO as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. NIO Inc ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.