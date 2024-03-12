Newell Brands Inc (NASDAQ: NWL) Shares Are Heading Higher

In the last trading session, 3.98 million shares of the Newell Brands Inc (NASDAQ:NWL) were traded, and its beta was 0.94. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.58, and it changed around -$0.28 or -3.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.14B. NWL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.45, offering almost -77.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.49, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.38% since then. We note from Newell Brands Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.77 million.

Newell Brands Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended NWL as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Newell Brands Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.07 for the current quarter.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Newell Brands Inc (NASDAQ:NWL) trade information

Instantly NWL has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.56% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -12.67% year-to-date, but still up 0.40% over the last five days. On the other hand, Newell Brands Inc (NASDAQ:NWL) is -10.30% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17.51 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.69 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.78, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 65.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NWL is forecast to be at a low of $13 and a high of $35.

Newell Brands Inc (NWL) estimates and forecasts

Newell Brands Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -23.74 percent over the past six months and at a -27.85% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -16.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 4.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -6.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.64 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Newell Brands Inc to make $2.03 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.79 billion and $2.2 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -8.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -7.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 43.59%. Newell Brands Inc earnings are expected to increase by -27.39% in 2024, but the outlook is negative -4.76% per year for the next five years.

NWL Dividends

Newell Brands Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 26 and April 30. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.69 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.28. It is important to note, however, that the 3.69% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Newell Brands Inc (NASDAQ:NWL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.32% of Newell Brands Inc shares, and 95.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 95.49%. Newell Brands Inc stock is held by 597 institutions, with Pzena Investment Management Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 12.40% of the shares, which is about 52.42 million shares worth $456.08 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 10.43% or 44.08 million shares worth $383.5 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard/Windsor Fund Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 25.73 million shares worth $232.33 million, making up 6.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard/Windsor Fund Inc. held roughly 11.87 million shares worth around $132.43 million, which represents about 2.81% of the total shares outstanding.