Naas Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ: NAAS): Get Ready For The Next Few Months

In today’s recent session, 0.5 million shares of the Naas Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ:NAAS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.13. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.53, and it changed around $0.03 or 2.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $128.21M. NAAS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.78, offering almost -735.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.07, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 30.07% since then. We note from Naas Technology Inc ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.22 million.

Naas Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ:NAAS) trade information

Instantly NAAS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.00% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 0.66% year-to-date, but still up 15.04% over the last five days. On the other hand, Naas Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ:NAAS) is -14.53% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.45 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1 day(s).