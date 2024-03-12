MultiPlan Corp (NYSE: MPLN) In 2024: Will It Be A Valuable Investment?

In the last trading session, 1.46 million shares of the MultiPlan Corp (NYSE:MPLN) were traded, and its beta was 0.82. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.84, and it changed around -$0.06 or -7.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $538.95M. MPLN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.29, offering almost -172.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.61, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.38% since then. We note from MultiPlan Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.20 million.

MultiPlan Corp (NYSE:MPLN) trade information

Instantly MPLN has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.30% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -41.92% year-to-date, but still down -23.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, MultiPlan Corp (NYSE:MPLN) is -23.27% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.56 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 12.29 day(s).