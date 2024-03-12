MultiPlan Corp (NYSE: MPLN) In 2024: Will It Be A Valuable Investment?

In the last trading session, 1.46 million shares of the MultiPlan Corp (NYSE:MPLN) were traded, and its beta was 0.82. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.84, and it changed around -$0.06 or -7.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $538.95M. MPLN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.29, offering almost -172.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.61, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.38% since then. We note from MultiPlan Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.20 million.
MultiPlan Corp (NYSE:MPLN) trade information
Instantly MPLN has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.30% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -41.92% year-to-date, but still down -23.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, MultiPlan Corp (NYSE:MPLN) is -23.27% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.56 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 12.29 day(s).
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
MultiPlan Corp (MPLN) estimates and forecasts
The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.00%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $244.12 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect MultiPlan Corp to make $252.32 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $236.59 million and $237.99 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 3.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 6.00%.
MultiPlan Corp earnings are expected to increase by -37.86% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 22.80% per year for the next five years.
MPLN Dividends
MultiPlan Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 29.
MultiPlan Corp (NYSE:MPLN)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.86% of MultiPlan Corp shares, and 87.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.90%. MultiPlan Corp stock is held by 159 institutions, with H&F Corporate Investors VIII, Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 33.18% of the shares, which is about 215.51 million shares worth $454.74 million.
Public Investment Fund, with 7.89% or 51.25 million shares worth $108.14 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 17.15 million shares worth $36.19 million, making up 2.64% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 13.53 million shares worth around $28.56 million, which represents about 2.08% of the total shares outstanding.