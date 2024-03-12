Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In today’s recent session, 0.87 million shares of the Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) have been traded, and its beta is 1.60. Most recently the company’s share price was $110.77, and it changed around -$1.21 or -1.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $42.32B. MRNA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $163.24, offering almost -47.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $62.55, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 43.53% since then. We note from Moderna Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.15 million.

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) trade information

Instantly MRNA has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.08% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 11.38% year-to-date, but still up 15.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) is 26.72% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 22.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.38 day(s).