Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In today’s recent session, 0.87 million shares of the Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) have been traded, and its beta is 1.60. Most recently the company’s share price was $110.77, and it changed around -$1.21 or -1.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $42.32B. MRNA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $163.24, offering almost -47.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $62.55, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 43.53% since then. We note from Moderna Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.15 million.
Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) trade information
Instantly MRNA has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.08% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 11.38% year-to-date, but still up 15.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) is 26.72% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 22.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.38 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $176.8, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 37.35% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MRNA is forecast to be at a low of $82 and a high of $304.
Moderna Inc (MRNA) estimates and forecasts
Moderna Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 4.70 percent over the past six months and at a 41.04% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -1,647.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 16.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -38.50%, down from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $286.36 million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Moderna Inc to make $171.9 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.86 billion and $344 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -84.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -50.00%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -20.02%.
MRNA Dividends
Moderna Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 06.
Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.60% of Moderna Inc shares, and 71.95% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.59%. Moderna Inc stock is held by 1,313 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 11.95% of the shares, which is about 45.65 million shares worth $5.05 billion.
Vanguard Group Inc, with 8.87% or 33.91 million shares worth $3.75 billion as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard International Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2023. The former held 10.8 million shares worth $1.19 billion, making up 2.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Growth Fund held roughly 9.42 million shares worth around $1.04 billion, which represents about 2.46% of the total shares outstanding.