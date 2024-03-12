MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE: MNSO) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In today’s recent session, 1.1 million shares of the MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:MNSO) have been traded, and its beta is 0.25. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.70, and it changed around $0.78 or 4.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.91B. MNSO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.92, offering almost -60.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.46, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 22.67% since then. We note from MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.54 million.
MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:MNSO) trade information
Instantly MNSO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.38% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -8.31% year-to-date, but still up 5.68% over the last five days. On the other hand, MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:MNSO) is 13.57% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.78 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.38 day(s).
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (MNSO) estimates and forecasts
Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 64.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 38.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 35.50%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $536.33 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR to make $579.24 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024.
MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR earnings are expected to increase by 34.18% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 6.70% per year for the next five years.
MNSO Dividends
MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 14 and May 20. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.20 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.41. It is important to note, however, that the 2.20% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.
MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:MNSO)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.99% of MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR shares, and 18.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.62%. MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR stock is held by 286 institutions, with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 1.62% of the shares, which is about 5.13 million shares worth $94.71 million.
Schroder Investment Management Group, with 1.52% or 4.82 million shares worth $88.85 million as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2023. The former held 1.2 million shares worth $22.05 million, making up 0.38% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 1.18 million shares worth around $21.71 million, which represents about 0.37% of the total shares outstanding.