MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE: MNSO) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In today’s recent session, 1.1 million shares of the MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:MNSO) have been traded, and its beta is 0.25. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.70, and it changed around $0.78 or 4.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.91B. MNSO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.92, offering almost -60.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.46, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 22.67% since then. We note from MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.54 million.

MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:MNSO) trade information

Instantly MNSO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.38% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -8.31% year-to-date, but still up 5.68% over the last five days. On the other hand, MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:MNSO) is 13.57% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.78 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.38 day(s).