Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 20.0 million shares of the Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) were traded, and its beta was 1.21. Most recently the company’s share price was $483.59, and it changed around -$22.36 or -4.42% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1232.87B. META currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $523.57, offering almost -8.27% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $174.82, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 63.85% since then. We note from Meta Platforms Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 14.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 18.82 million.

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) trade information

Instantly META has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.42% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 36.62% year-to-date, but still down -2.93% over the last five days. On the other hand, Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) is 2.89% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 29.87 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.32 day(s).