Mesoblast Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: MESO) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In the last trading session, 14.72 million shares of the Mesoblast Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:MESO) were traded, and its beta was 3.43. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.66, and it changed around $0.51 or 23.72% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $269.94M. MESO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.24, offering almost -284.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.61, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 39.47% since then. We note from Mesoblast Ltd ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 92150.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 202.06K.
Mesoblast Ltd ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended MESO as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Mesoblast Ltd ADR is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.32 for the current quarter.
Mesoblast Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:MESO) trade information
Instantly MESO has showed a green trend with a performance of 23.72% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 20.91% year-to-date, but still up 29.76% over the last five days. On the other hand, Mesoblast Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:MESO) is 47.78% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.54 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.24 day(s).
Mesoblast Ltd ADR (MESO) estimates and forecasts
Mesoblast Ltd ADR share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -11.33 percent over the past six months and at a 35.45% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -33.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -33.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -2.70%, down from the previous year.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -7.89%. Mesoblast Ltd ADR earnings are expected to increase by 27.30% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 48.80% per year for the next five years.
MESO Dividends
Mesoblast Ltd ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.
Mesoblast Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:MESO)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Mesoblast Ltd ADR shares, and 0.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.82%. Mesoblast Ltd ADR stock is held by 41 institutions, with Penbrook Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 0.18% of the shares, which is about 0.29 million shares worth $0.35 million.
Group One Trading, L.P., with 0.15% or 0.25 million shares worth $0.98 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.