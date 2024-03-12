Mesoblast Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: MESO) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In the last trading session, 14.72 million shares of the Mesoblast Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:MESO) were traded, and its beta was 3.43. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.66, and it changed around $0.51 or 23.72% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $269.94M. MESO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.24, offering almost -284.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.61, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 39.47% since then. We note from Mesoblast Ltd ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 92150.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 202.06K.

Mesoblast Ltd ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended MESO as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Mesoblast Ltd ADR is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.32 for the current quarter.