Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (NYSE: LAAC) Stock: Can It Change The Game?

In the last trading session, 1.07 million shares of the Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (NYSE:LAAC) were traded, and its beta was 1.30. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.12, and it changed around $0.12 or 2.40% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $821.76M. LAAC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.43, offering almost -84.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.84, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.0% since then. We note from Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.80 million.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (NYSE:LAAC) trade information

Instantly LAAC has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.40% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -18.99% year-to-date, but still up 4.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (NYSE:LAAC) is 24.27% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.55 day(s).