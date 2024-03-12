LifeStance Health Group Inc (NASDAQ: LFST): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In the last trading session, 1.13 million shares of the LifeStance Health Group Inc (NASDAQ:LFST) were traded, and its beta was 1.41. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.09, and it changed around -$0.12 or -1.66% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.70B. LFST currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.59, offering almost -35.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.74, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.15% since then. We note from LifeStance Health Group Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.39 million.

LifeStance Health Group Inc (NASDAQ:LFST) trade information

Instantly LFST has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.66% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -9.45% year-to-date, but still down -8.63% over the last five days. On the other hand, LifeStance Health Group Inc (NASDAQ:LFST) is 9.58% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 26.54 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 19.46 day(s).