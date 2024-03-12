LifeMD Inc (NASDAQ: LFMD): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In the last trading session, 0.99 million shares of the LifeMD Inc (NASDAQ:LFMD) were traded, and its beta was 1.42. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.95, and it changed around -$0.05 or -0.63% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $311.64M. LFMD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.11, offering almost -14.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.14, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 85.66% since then. We note from LifeMD Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 846.44K.

LifeMD Inc (NASDAQ:LFMD) trade information

Instantly LFMD has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.63% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -4.10% year-to-date, but still up 5.44% over the last five days. On the other hand, LifeMD Inc (NASDAQ:LFMD) is 37.31% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.4 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.47 day(s).