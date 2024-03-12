Li Auto Inc ADR’s (NASDAQ: LI) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In today’s recent session, 3.18 million shares of the Li Auto Inc ADR (NASDAQ:LI) have been traded, and its beta is 1.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $38.45, and it changed around $1.98 or 5.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $31.69B. LI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $47.33, offering almost -23.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $20.80, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 45.9% since then. We note from Li Auto Inc ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.01 million.

Li Auto Inc ADR (NASDAQ:LI) trade information

Instantly LI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.43% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 2.73% year-to-date, but still up 1.83% over the last five days. On the other hand, Li Auto Inc ADR (NASDAQ:LI) is 25.20% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 28.46 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.31 day(s).