Let’s Talk About How Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NU) Stock Is Doing.

In the last trading session, 38.02 million shares of the Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) were traded, and its beta was 1.07. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.55, and it changed around $0.48 or 4.34% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $55.05B. NU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.61, offering almost -0.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.13, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 64.24% since then. We note from Nu Holdings Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 34.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 32.05 million.

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) trade information

Instantly NU has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.34% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 38.66% year-to-date, but still up 3.68% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) is 19.81% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 60.48 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.65 day(s).