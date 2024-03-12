Let’s Talk About How Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: NGM) Stock Is Doing.

In the last trading session, 2.35 million shares of the Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NGM) were traded, and its beta was 1.26. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.54, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.65% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $127.39M. NGM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.69, offering almost -204.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.60, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 61.04% since then. We note from Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.27 million.

Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NGM) trade information

Instantly NGM has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.65% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 79.28% year-to-date, but still up 1.32% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NGM) is 7.69% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.66 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.99 day(s).