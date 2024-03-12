Let’s Talk About How Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: NGM) Stock Is Doing.

In the last trading session, 2.35 million shares of the Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NGM) were traded, and its beta was 1.26. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.54, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.65% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $127.39M. NGM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.69, offering almost -204.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.60, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 61.04% since then. We note from Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.27 million.
Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NGM) trade information
Instantly NGM has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.65% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 79.28% year-to-date, but still up 1.32% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NGM) is 7.69% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.66 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.99 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.5, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 90.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NGM is forecast to be at a low of $4 and a high of $29.
Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NGM) estimates and forecasts
Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -0.65 percent over the past six months and at a 11.82% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 13.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 37.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -91.30%, down from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $560k in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc to make $230k in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -96.90%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -11.32%.
NGM Dividends
Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 26 and March 01.
Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NGM)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.08% of Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc shares, and 54.16% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 68.63%. Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc stock is held by 116 institutions, with Column Group LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 21.93% of the shares, which is about 18.14 million shares worth $46.97 million.
EcoR1 Capital, LLC, with 7.78% or 6.44 million shares worth $16.67 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.27 million shares worth $3.29 million, making up 1.53% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.03 million shares worth around $1.95 million, which represents about 1.25% of the total shares outstanding.