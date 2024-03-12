Let’s Get Started On The Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 8.84 million shares of the Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON) were traded, and its beta was 1.97. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.71, and it changed around $0.03 or 0.64% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.73B. PTON currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.64, offering almost -189.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.96, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 15.92% since then. We note from Peloton Interactive Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 15.03 million.

Peloton Interactive Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Underweight, based on a mean score of 2.83. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended PTON as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Peloton Interactive Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.37 for the current quarter.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON) trade information

Instantly PTON has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.64% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -22.66% year-to-date, but still up 8.28% over the last five days. On the other hand, Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON) is 3.97% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 49.82 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.9 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.85, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 81.78% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PTON is forecast to be at a low of $4.5 and a high of $170.

Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) estimates and forecasts

Peloton Interactive Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -13.58 percent over the past six months and at a 56.59% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -3.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 53.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 69.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -3.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 19 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $720.07 million in revenue for the current quarter. 18 analysts expect Peloton Interactive Inc to make $654.2 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -85.03%.

PTON Dividends

Peloton Interactive Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 06.

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.81% of Peloton Interactive Inc shares, and 82.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.69%. Peloton Interactive Inc stock is held by 501 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.66% of the shares, which is about 29.36 million shares worth $225.74 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 8.62% or 29.21 million shares worth $224.66 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 18.32 million shares worth $140.87 million, making up 5.40% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 9.69 million shares worth around $74.52 million, which represents about 2.86% of the total shares outstanding.