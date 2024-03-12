Let’s Get Started On The Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 72.55 million shares of the Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) were traded, and its beta was 1.65. Most recently the company’s share price was $198.39, and it changed around -$9.0 or -4.34% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $320.56B. AMD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $227.30, offering almost -14.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $78.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 60.43% since then. We note from Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 75.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 76.25 million.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 1.62. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 4 out of 31 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 5 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 15 recommended AMD as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.6 for the current quarter.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) trade information

Instantly AMD has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.34% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 34.58% year-to-date, but still down -3.39% over the last five days. On the other hand, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is 17.15% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 38.53 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.42 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $140.52, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -41.18% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AMD is forecast to be at a low of $65 and a high of $225.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) estimates and forecasts

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 87.00 percent over the past six months and at a 30.57% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 31 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.43 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 31 analysts expect Advanced Micro Devices Inc. to make $5.69 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.35 billion and $5.36 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 6.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 10.43%. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 39.55% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 24.96% per year for the next five years.

AMD Dividends

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 30 and May 06.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.48% of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares, and 74.97% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 75.33%. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock is held by 3,080 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 8.75% of the shares, which is about 140.05 million shares worth $14.4 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.60% or 121.64 million shares worth $12.51 billion as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 50.3 million shares worth $5.17 billion, making up 3.14% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 38.82 million shares worth around $3.99 billion, which represents about 2.43% of the total shares outstanding.