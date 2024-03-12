Let’s Discuss The Spectral AI Inc (NASDAQ: MDAI) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 1.22 million shares of the Spectral AI Inc (NASDAQ:MDAI) were traded, and its beta was 0.53. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.72, and it changed around -$0.35 or -16.91% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $28.02M. MDAI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.50, offering almost -1033.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.79, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -4.07% since then. We note from Spectral AI Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.32 million.

Spectral AI Inc (NASDAQ:MDAI) trade information

Instantly MDAI has showed a red trend with a performance of -16.91% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -30.08% year-to-date, but still down -14.85% over the last five days. On the other hand, Spectral AI Inc (NASDAQ:MDAI) is -21.46% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.71 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.12 day(s).