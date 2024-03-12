Larimar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LRMR) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In the last trading session, 1.77 million shares of the Larimar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LRMR) were traded, and its beta was 0.97. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.63, and it changed around -$1.57 or -15.39% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $378.94M. LRMR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.68, offering almost -58.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.18, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 74.74% since then. We note from Larimar Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 477.00K.
Larimar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LRMR) trade information
Instantly LRMR has showed a red trend with a performance of -15.39% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 89.67% year-to-date, but still down -24.43% over the last five days. On the other hand, Larimar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LRMR) is 37.42% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.62 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.82 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -115.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LRMR is forecast to be at a low of $4 and a high of $4.
Larimar Therapeutics Inc (LRMR) estimates and forecasts
Larimar Therapeutics Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 125.33 percent over the past six months and at a 40.15% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -19.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -86.70% in the next quarter.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 43.00%.
LRMR Dividends
Larimar Therapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 12 and March 18.