Larimar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LRMR) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In the last trading session, 1.77 million shares of the Larimar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LRMR) were traded, and its beta was 0.97. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.63, and it changed around -$1.57 or -15.39% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $378.94M. LRMR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.68, offering almost -58.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.18, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 74.74% since then. We note from Larimar Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 477.00K.

Larimar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LRMR) trade information

Instantly LRMR has showed a red trend with a performance of -15.39% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 89.67% year-to-date, but still down -24.43% over the last five days. On the other hand, Larimar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LRMR) is 37.42% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.62 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.82 day(s).