Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In the last trading session, 1.2 million shares of the Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) were traded, and its beta was 0.85. Most recently the company’s share price was $22.82, and it changed around -$0.71 or -3.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.74B. KURA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.75, offering almost -4.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.41, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 67.53% since then. We note from Kura Oncology Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.61 million.

Kura Oncology Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.21. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended KURA as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Kura Oncology Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.55 for the current quarter.

Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) trade information

Instantly KURA has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.02% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 58.69% year-to-date, but still up 7.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) is 12.25% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.51 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.8 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 12.23% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KURA is forecast to be at a low of $26 and a high of $26.

Kura Oncology Inc (KURA) estimates and forecasts

Kura Oncology Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 124.83 percent over the past six months and at a -12.98% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -10.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -5.70% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -3.94%. Kura Oncology Inc earnings are expected to increase by -10.27% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 19.93% per year for the next five years.

KURA Dividends

Kura Oncology Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 08 and May 13.

Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.75% of Kura Oncology Inc shares, and 105.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 107.40%. Kura Oncology Inc stock is held by 210 institutions, with Suvretta Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.47% of the shares, which is about 7.03 million shares worth $74.36 million.

BVF Inc., with 9.07% or 6.73 million shares worth $71.21 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 2.2 million shares worth $23.23 million, making up 2.96% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held roughly 1.67 million shares worth around $16.54 million, which represents about 2.24% of the total shares outstanding.