Kohl’s Corp. (NYSE: KSS) Shares Might Go Up 6.82% This Year

In today’s recent session, 3.88 million shares of the Kohl’s Corp. (NYSE:KSS) have been traded, and its beta is 2.01. Most recently the company’s share price was $26.52, and it changed around -$0.67 or -2.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.94B. KSS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.65, offering almost -11.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $17.68, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 33.33% since then. We note from Kohl’s Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.08 million.

Kohl’s Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3.06. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 4 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 5 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended KSS as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Kohl’s Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.28 for the current quarter.

Kohl’s Corp. (NYSE:KSS) trade information

Instantly KSS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.45% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -7.52% year-to-date, but still down -5.54% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kohl’s Corp. (NYSE:KSS) is -1.54% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 27.71 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.2 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $39.69, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 33.18% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KSS is forecast to be at a low of $24 and a high of $75.

Kohl’s Corp. (KSS) estimates and forecasts

Kohl’s Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 11.12 percent over the past six months and at a 1,713.33% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -24.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 151.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -38.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -3.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.7 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Kohl’s Corp. to make $3.36 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -1.30%.

KSS Dividends

Kohl’s Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 12. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 7.54 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.00. It is important to note, however, that the 7.54% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Kohl’s Corp. (NYSE:KSS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.90% of Kohl’s Corp. shares, and 126.60% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 129.05%. Kohl’s Corp. stock is held by 504 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 11.83% of the shares, which is about 13.09 million shares worth $301.83 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 10.14% or 11.22 million shares worth $258.73 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 3.46 million shares worth $79.66 million, making up 3.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 3.46 million shares worth around $72.5 million, which represents about 3.12% of the total shares outstanding.