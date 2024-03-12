Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: KC): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In today’s recent session, 0.46 million shares of the Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:KC) have been traded, and its beta is 2.11. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.45, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $814.68M. KC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.13, offering almost -193.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.34, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 32.17% since then. We note from Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.53 million.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:KC) trade information

Instantly KC has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.29% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -8.73% year-to-date, but still up 38.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:KC) is 29.21% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.54 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.86 day(s).