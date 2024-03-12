Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 0.88 million shares of the Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) have been traded, and its beta is 0.88. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.00, and it changed around $0.03 or 0.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $39.95B. KMI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.30, offering almost -1.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.89, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 11.72% since then. We note from Kinder Morgan Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.17 million.

Kinder Morgan Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.48. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 5 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended KMI as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Kinder Morgan Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter.

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) trade information

Instantly KMI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.17% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 2.04% year-to-date, but still up 1.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) is 8.37% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 29.03 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.08 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.82, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 9.18% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KMI is forecast to be at a low of $17 and a high of $22.

Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) estimates and forecasts

Kinder Morgan Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 7.98 percent over the past six months and at a 9.35% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 10.00%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 14.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.43 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Kinder Morgan Inc to make $4 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 14.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.87%. Kinder Morgan Inc earnings are expected to increase by 12.66% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 0.30% per year for the next five years.

KMI Dividends

Kinder Morgan Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 17 and April 22. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 6.28 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.13. It is important to note, however, that the 6.28% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.77% of Kinder Morgan Inc shares, and 64.40% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 73.83%. Kinder Morgan Inc stock is held by 1,759 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 7.78% of the shares, which is about 172.63 million shares worth $3.1 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.89% or 152.87 million shares worth $2.75 billion as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2023. The former held 59.32 million shares worth $1.07 billion, making up 2.67% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 47.23 million shares worth around $848.32 million, which represents about 2.13% of the total shares outstanding.