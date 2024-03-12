Kelso Technologies Inc. (AMEX: KIQ) In 2024: Will It Be A Valuable Investment?

In the last trading session, 1.47 million shares of the Kelso Technologies Inc. (AMEX:KIQ) were traded, and its beta was 0.41. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.12, and it changed around $0.01 or 2.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.29M. KIQ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $0.41, offering almost -241.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.10, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.67% since then. We note from Kelso Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 517.24K.

Kelso Technologies Inc. (AMEX:KIQ) trade information

Instantly KIQ has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.48% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -28.07% year-to-date, but still down -22.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kelso Technologies Inc. (AMEX:KIQ) is -23.56% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 80.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0 day(s).