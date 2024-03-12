KE Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE: BEKE) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In today’s recent session, 5.8 million shares of the KE Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE:BEKE) have been traded, and its beta is -0.75. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.06, and it changed around $0.98 or 7.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $16.90B. BEKE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.74, offering almost -40.4% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.44, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 11.52% since then. We note from KE Holdings Inc ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.80 million.

KE Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE:BEKE) trade information

Instantly BEKE has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 7.45% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -13.29% year-to-date, but still up 12.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, KE Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE:BEKE) is 5.04% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 20.0 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.03 day(s).