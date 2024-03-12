Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE: JOBY) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 4.65 million shares of the Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) were traded, and its beta was 2.09. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.46, and it changed around $0.05 or 0.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.84B. JOBY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.98, offering almost -119.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.68, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 32.6% since then. We note from Joby Aviation Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.08 million.

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) trade information

Instantly JOBY has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.92% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -17.89% year-to-date, but still up 1.87% over the last five days. On the other hand, Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) is -5.54% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 73.4 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 14.7 day(s).