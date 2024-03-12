James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: JRVR) In 2024: Is This Company Worth Thinking About Investing In?

In the last trading session, 2.11 million shares of the James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) were traded, and its beta was 0.19. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.76, and it changed around -$1.65 or -17.53% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $292.24M. JRVR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.45, offering almost -202.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.01, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -3.22% since then. We note from James River Group Holdings Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.39 million.

James River Group Holdings Ltd stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2.33. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended JRVR as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. James River Group Holdings Ltd is expected to report earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter.

James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) trade information

Instantly JRVR has showed a red trend with a performance of -17.53% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -16.02% year-to-date, but still down -21.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) is -13.78% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.77 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.64 day(s).

James River Group Holdings Ltd (JRVR) estimates and forecasts

James River Group Holdings Ltd share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -46.30 percent over the past six months and at a 31.58% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -16.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -11.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -4.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $188.95 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect James River Group Holdings Ltd to make $191.95 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $218.2 million and $224.4 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -13.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -14.50%.

James River Group Holdings Ltd earnings are expected to increase by 34.75% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 6.90% per year for the next five years.

JRVR Dividends

James River Group Holdings Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 30 and May 06. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.58 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.20. It is important to note, however, that the 2.58% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.63% of James River Group Holdings Ltd shares, and 97.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 101.99%. James River Group Holdings Ltd stock is held by 204 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 14.57% of the shares, which is about 5.48 million shares worth $100.06 million.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc., with 9.56% or 3.6 million shares worth $65.65 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 2.54 million shares worth $39.05 million, making up 6.76% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund held roughly 2.28 million shares worth around $41.63 million, which represents about 6.06% of the total shares outstanding.