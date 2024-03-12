It’s Easy To Bet On Blade Air Mobility Inc (NASDAQ: BLDE) For Economic Progress Over The Impending Months

In the last trading session, 1.24 million shares of the Blade Air Mobility Inc (NASDAQ:BLDE) were traded, and its beta was 1.16. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.99, and it changed around $0.05 or 1.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $297.77M. BLDE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.54, offering almost -13.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.06, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 48.37% since then. We note from Blade Air Mobility Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 644.60K.

Blade Air Mobility Inc (NASDAQ:BLDE) trade information

Instantly BLDE has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.27% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 13.03% year-to-date, but still up 11.76% over the last five days. On the other hand, Blade Air Mobility Inc (NASDAQ:BLDE) is 31.68% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.48 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.88 day(s).