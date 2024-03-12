It’s Easy To Bet On Blade Air Mobility Inc (NASDAQ: BLDE) For Economic Progress Over The Impending Months

In the last trading session, 1.24 million shares of the Blade Air Mobility Inc (NASDAQ:BLDE) were traded, and its beta was 1.16. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.99, and it changed around $0.05 or 1.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $297.77M. BLDE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.54, offering almost -13.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.06, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 48.37% since then. We note from Blade Air Mobility Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 644.60K.
Blade Air Mobility Inc (NASDAQ:BLDE) trade information
Instantly BLDE has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.27% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 13.03% year-to-date, but still up 11.76% over the last five days. On the other hand, Blade Air Mobility Inc (NASDAQ:BLDE) is 31.68% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.48 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.88 day(s).
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
Blade Air Mobility Inc (BLDE) estimates and forecasts
Blade Air Mobility Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 31.68 percent over the past six months and at a 38.46% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 19.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 38.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 21.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 54.80%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $48.4 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Blade Air Mobility Inc to make $54.09 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $38.13 million and $45.27 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 26.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 19.50%.
BLDE Dividends
Blade Air Mobility Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 12.
Blade Air Mobility Inc (NASDAQ:BLDE)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.13% of Blade Air Mobility Inc shares, and 66.13% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 68.26%. Blade Air Mobility Inc stock is held by 152 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 9.17% of the shares, which is about 6.79 million shares worth $17.6 million.
Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc., with 6.11% or 4.53 million shares worth $17.83 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 5.12 million shares worth $13.27 million, making up 6.91% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.78 million shares worth around $7.01 million, which represents about 2.40% of the total shares outstanding.