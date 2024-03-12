Is Vodafone Group plc ADR (NASDAQ: VOD)’s Stock Ready To Increase In Value?

In today’s recent session, 1.78 million shares of the Vodafone Group plc ADR (NASDAQ:VOD) have been traded, and its beta is 0.71. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.10, and it changed around $0.03 or 0.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $24.63B. VOD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.07, offering almost -32.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.02, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 11.87% since then. We note from Vodafone Group plc ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.21 million.

Vodafone Group plc ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.15. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended VOD as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Vodafone Group plc ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Vodafone Group plc ADR (NASDAQ:VOD) trade information

Instantly VOD has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.28% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 4.54% year-to-date, but still up 0.61% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vodafone Group plc ADR (NASDAQ:VOD) is 12.84% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.23 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.54 day(s).

Vodafone Group plc ADR (VOD) estimates and forecasts

Vodafone Group plc ADR share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -4.36 percent over the past six months and at a -40.44% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 6.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 35.92%. Vodafone Group plc ADR earnings are expected to increase by -42.52% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 20.90% per year for the next five years.

VOD Dividends

Vodafone Group plc ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 10.84 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.99. It is important to note, however, that the 10.84% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Vodafone Group plc ADR (NASDAQ:VOD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Vodafone Group plc ADR shares, and 8.54% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.54%. Vodafone Group plc ADR stock is held by 590 institutions, with ACR Alpine Capital Research, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.69% of the shares, which is about 18.64 million shares worth $176.12 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 0.68% or 18.41 million shares worth $173.98 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Overseas Stock Fund and Vanguard/Windsor II were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 9.38 million shares worth $90.24 million, making up 0.35% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard/Windsor II held roughly 9.07 million shares worth around $87.27 million, which represents about 0.34% of the total shares outstanding.