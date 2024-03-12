Is TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ: TPIC)’s Stock Ready To Increase In Value?

In the last trading session, 1.02 million shares of the TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) were traded, and its beta was 2.02. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.15, and it changed around -$0.27 or -7.89% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $148.81M. TPIC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.16, offering almost -349.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.63, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 48.25% since then. We note from TPI Composites Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.98 million.

TPI Composites Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended TPIC as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. TPI Composites Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.7 for the current quarter.

TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) trade information

Instantly TPIC has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.89% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -23.91% year-to-date, but still up 3.96% over the last five days. On the other hand, TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) is 14.96% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.97 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.46 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 90.45% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TPIC is forecast to be at a low of $28 and a high of $42.

TPI Composites Inc (TPIC) estimates and forecasts

TPI Composites Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -16.22 percent over the past six months and at a 70.91% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 2.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 68.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -7.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $296.7 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect TPI Composites Inc to make $316.08 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $378.44 million and $381.27 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -21.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -17.10%.

TPIC Dividends

TPI Composites Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 01 and May 06.

TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.92% of TPI Composites Inc shares, and 79.20% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81.58%. TPI Composites Inc stock is held by 213 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 11.64% of the shares, which is about 4.95 million shares worth $51.37 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 5.14% or 2.19 million shares worth $22.7 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.24 million shares worth $12.85 million, making up 2.91% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.96 million shares worth around $4.84 million, which represents about 2.25% of the total shares outstanding.