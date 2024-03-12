Is Gryphon Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: GRYP) Worth Your Money In 2024?

In the last trading session, 3.52 million shares of the Gryphon Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYP) were traded, and its beta was 2.86. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.57, and it changed around -$0.13 or -7.65% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $60.81M. GRYP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.60, offering almost -1148.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.45, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.64% since then. We note from Gryphon Digital Mining Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 169.49K.

Gryphon Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYP) trade information

Instantly GRYP has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.65% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -81.95% year-to-date, but still down -21.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gryphon Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYP) is -74.97% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 32229.999999999996 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.08 day(s).