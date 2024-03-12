Is Gryphon Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: GRYP) Worth Your Money In 2024?

In the last trading session, 3.52 million shares of the Gryphon Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYP) were traded, and its beta was 2.86. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.57, and it changed around -$0.13 or -7.65% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $60.81M. GRYP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.60, offering almost -1148.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.45, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.64% since then. We note from Gryphon Digital Mining Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 169.49K.
Gryphon Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYP) trade information
Instantly GRYP has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.65% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -81.95% year-to-date, but still down -21.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gryphon Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYP) is -74.97% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 32229.999999999996 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.08 day(s).
Gryphon Digital Mining Inc. (GRYP) estimates and forecasts
The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -54.60%, down from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.81 million in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -39.20%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -219.41%.
GRYP Dividends
Gryphon Digital Mining Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 19 and March 25.
Gryphon Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYP)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 36.22% of Gryphon Digital Mining Inc. shares, and 0.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.14%.