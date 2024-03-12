Is Disc Medicine Inc’s (NASDAQ: IRON) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In today’s recent session, 0.42 million shares of the Disc Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:IRON) have been traded, and its beta is 0.20. Most recently the company’s share price was $64.97, and it changed around $0.55 or 0.85% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.57B. IRON at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $77.60, offering almost -19.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $18.25, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 71.91% since then. We note from Disc Medicine Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 290.40K.
Disc Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:IRON) trade information
Instantly IRON has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.85% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 12.48% year-to-date, but still down -5.90% over the last five days. On the other hand, Disc Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:IRON) is -4.86% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.19 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.62 day(s).
Disc Medicine Inc (IRON) estimates and forecasts
Disc Medicine Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 16.16 percent over the past six months and at a 92.83% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 36.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 31.70% in the next quarter.
IRON Dividends
Disc Medicine Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 29 and April 02.
Disc Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:IRON)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.01% of Disc Medicine Inc shares, and 86.80% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 100.94%. Disc Medicine Inc stock is held by 169 institutions, with Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 15.13% of the shares, which is about 3.46 million shares worth $153.7 million.
Orbimed Advisors LLC., with 9.92% or 2.27 million shares worth $100.77 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.38 million shares worth $17.06 million, making up 1.68% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held roughly 0.31 million shares worth around $16.64 million, which represents about 1.37% of the total shares outstanding.