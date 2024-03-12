Is Disc Medicine Inc’s (NASDAQ: IRON) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In today’s recent session, 0.42 million shares of the Disc Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:IRON) have been traded, and its beta is 0.20. Most recently the company’s share price was $64.97, and it changed around $0.55 or 0.85% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.57B. IRON at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $77.60, offering almost -19.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $18.25, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 71.91% since then. We note from Disc Medicine Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 290.40K.

Disc Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:IRON) trade information

Instantly IRON has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.85% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 12.48% year-to-date, but still down -5.90% over the last five days. On the other hand, Disc Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:IRON) is -4.86% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.19 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.62 day(s).